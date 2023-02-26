Italy PM Meloni pledges action against irregular migration after deadly shipwreck

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni expressed her "deep sorrow" on Sunday for a migrant shipwreck that killed at least 30 people, and pledged to stop irregular sea migration so as to prevent more tragedies.

"The Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, expresses her deep sorrow for the many human lives cut short by human traffickers," a statement from her office said. "The government is committed to preventing (migrant) departures, and with them the unfolding of these tragedies, and will continue to do so, first of all by demanding maximum collaboration from (migrants') countries of departure and of origin," the statement added.

