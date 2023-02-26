Left Menu

No movement in NATO guarantees for Ukraine - German government

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 26-02-2023 16:36 IST
No movement in NATO guarantees for Ukraine - German government
  • Germany

There has been no development for months in the discussion of possible NATO security guarantees for Ukraine, a government spokesperson said on Sunday.

"At the recent meeting of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron with Ukrainian leader Zelenskiy, this issue played no role at all," the spokesperson said in a statement.

The statement follows a recent report by The Wall Street Journal that said some of NATO's biggest European members are floating a defense pact with Ukraine.

