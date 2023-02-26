Left Menu

Two people shot at, injured in Jaipur

The incident occurred in the early hours of Sunday on Ajmer road, according to police.The accused -- Kamlesh and Vedprakash -- opened fire at Dayaram 27 and Dharmchand Chaudhary 30 after their SUV hit the second vehicle.The injured were rushed to the SMS Hospital. No arrest has been made so far.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 26-02-2023 16:56 IST | Created: 26-02-2023 16:48 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Two people travelling in an SUV opened fire at the occupants of another vehicle, injuring two persons, in Rajasthan's Jaipur on Sunday.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Sunday on Ajmer road, according to police.

The accused -- Kamlesh and Vedprakash -- opened fire at Dayaram (27) and Dharmchand Chaudhary (30) after their SUV hit the second vehicle.

The injured were rushed to the SMS Hospital. Dharmchand was discharged after first-aid, while Dayaram is undergoing treatment.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Vandita Rana said a monetary dispute was the reason behind the attack. She said the matter was being probed further. No arrest has been made so far.

