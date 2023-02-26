PK Jena named Odisha's new chief secretary

Senior IAS officer Pradeep Kumar Jena was named the new chief secretary of Odisha on Sunday, according to an official notification.

Jena, a 1989-batch officer, was the development commissioner and special relief commissioner of the state in his last assignment.

He will take charge on March 1, replacing SC Mohapatra, who is superannuating on February 28.

Anu Garg, a 1991-batch IAS officer, was named the next development commissioner. She was the additional chief secretary in charge of the Water Resources Department in her last assignment.

