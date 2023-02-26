Danish royals visit Taj Mahal, Agra Fort

Denmark's Crown Prince Frederik André Henrik Christian and Crown Princess Mary Elizabeth visited the Taj Mahal and the Agra Fort here on Sunday.

The Danish royals were accorded a grand welcome at the airport here.

According to the tour guide, they exhibited interest in the architecture of the beautiful monument and its history.

''They exhibited interest in the architecture of Taj Mahal, the inlay work and other arts. They also enquired about who built it and how many workers were engaged to build the Taj Mahal. The crown prince also expressed curiosity about the 'Black Taj Mahal','' tour guide Nitin Singh said.

The 'Black Taj Mahal' is said to have been built across the Yamuna river in black marble, but the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has dismissed it as a myth.

The Danish royals are on a four-day visit to India. It is the first visit to India from the Danish Royal family in two decades.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)