Left Menu

Three held for abducting, assaulting man in Delhi

Three men were arrested for allegedly abducting and thrashing a man for establishing a relationship with the sister of one of the accused, police said on Sunday.A sophisticated pistol with three cartridges and a country-made gun with one round were recovered from the trio, identified as Arun 24, Kamal 34 and Anurag 23, they said.The victim -- Vasant Vihar resident Naveen -- reported the incident on Thursday.The alleged assault took place on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday when Naveen was waiting for an autorickshaw near Masoodpur Community Centre after attending his friends wedding.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-02-2023 18:50 IST | Created: 26-02-2023 18:50 IST
Three held for abducting, assaulting man in Delhi
  • Country:
  • India

Three men were arrested for allegedly abducting and thrashing a man for establishing a relationship with the sister of one of the accused, police said on Sunday.

A sophisticated pistol with three cartridges and a country-made gun with one round were recovered from the trio, identified as Arun (24), Kamal (34) and Anurag (23), they said.

The victim -- Vasant Vihar resident Naveen -- reported the incident on Thursday.

The alleged assault took place on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday when Naveen was waiting for an autorickshaw near Masoodpur Community Centre after attending his friend's wedding. At that time, five-six men arrived on motorcycles and allegedly thrashed him with sticks, the police said.

They then took him to Bhanwar Singh Camp in Vasant Vihar around 1.30 am. There, he was thrashed again before being dumped at the bus stop in Munirka. Naveen called the police with the help of local residents and was admitted in a nearby hospital.

The accused trio was apprehended using local intelligence and scientific methods, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Manoj C said.

Kamal, a resident of Kusumpur Pahari, has disclosed that he was earlier arrested for his involvement in many cases under the Arms Act, attempt to murder and robbery. He was earlier an active member of the Kishor gang, he said.

The accused was informed by an associate that Naveen was in a relationship with his sister. Seeking to teach the man a lesson, the accused planned and executed the assault, Manoj said.

Efforts are being made to nab the remaining accused, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Bird flu situation 'worrying'; WHO working with Cambodia; Jazz Pharma ruling clears U.S. roadblock for rival narcolepsy drug and more

Health News Roundup: Bird flu situation 'worrying'; WHO working with Cambodi...

 Global
2
Revenue of Rs 5.44 crore earned after norms for serving food in open spaces, terraces relaxed

Revenue of Rs 5.44 crore earned after norms for serving food in open spaces,...

 India
3
Titan to more than double Zoya store counts, top-line by FY27

Titan to more than double Zoya store counts, top-line by FY27

 India
4
India's Enron Moment? Gautam Adani slips to No.30, group stocks lose Rs 12 lk cr in 1 month

India's Enron Moment? Gautam Adani slips to No.30, group stocks lose Rs 12 l...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Global Collaboration: How Technology Puts the World at Your Fingertips

New Era in Healthcare: How Blockchain is Revolutionizing Medical Records

Revolutionizing the Metaverse: Unpacking the Key Technologies and Trends for a Better Digital Future

The Powerful Duo: How Blockchain and AI Are Transforming Industries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023