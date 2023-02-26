Left Menu

Hong Kong police charge three in murder of model

Local media, including broadcaster TVB and the South China Morning Post reported on Sunday evening, citing police sources, that Choi's head was discovered in a soup pot in the village house where she was found. Police did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

Reuters | Updated: 26-02-2023 19:06 IST | Created: 26-02-2023 19:06 IST
Hong Kong police charge three in murder of model

Hong Kong police said on Sunday they had charged three people in connection with the murder of 28-year-old model Abby Choi, whose legs were found in a refrigerator in a house on the city's outskirts.

Police were looking for other parts of Choi's body, after the discovery on Friday. They also found a meat slicer and an electric saw at the scene in the rural Tai Po district, according to a police statement. Local media, including broadcaster TVB and the South China Morning Post reported on Sunday evening, citing police sources, that Choi's head was discovered in a soup pot in the village house where she was found.

Police did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment. The gruesome murder of local influencer Choi, who recently appeared on the digital cover of L'Officiel Monaco fashion magazine, has gripped local tabloids.

Police statements said that four people have been arrested and three charged in the case, but did not identify them by name. Those charged are set to appear in a local court on Monday. Local broadcaster TVB, citing police, said Choi's ex-husband Alex Kwong was arrested on Saturday but had not yet been charged, while her former father-in-law and his brother had been charged with murder. Choi's former mother-in-law was also arrested and charged with obstructing the case, it said.

Reuters could not immediately determine whether those in custody had legal representation. Choi disappeared on Tuesday and was last seen in the Tai Po district, where she was found, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Bird flu situation 'worrying'; WHO working with Cambodia; Jazz Pharma ruling clears U.S. roadblock for rival narcolepsy drug and more

Health News Roundup: Bird flu situation 'worrying'; WHO working with Cambodi...

 Global
2
Revenue of Rs 5.44 crore earned after norms for serving food in open spaces, terraces relaxed

Revenue of Rs 5.44 crore earned after norms for serving food in open spaces,...

 India
3
Titan to more than double Zoya store counts, top-line by FY27

Titan to more than double Zoya store counts, top-line by FY27

 India
4
India's Enron Moment? Gautam Adani slips to No.30, group stocks lose Rs 12 lk cr in 1 month

India's Enron Moment? Gautam Adani slips to No.30, group stocks lose Rs 12 l...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Global Collaboration: How Technology Puts the World at Your Fingertips

New Era in Healthcare: How Blockchain is Revolutionizing Medical Records

Revolutionizing the Metaverse: Unpacking the Key Technologies and Trends for a Better Digital Future

The Powerful Duo: How Blockchain and AI Are Transforming Industries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023