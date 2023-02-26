Maha: Two killed in separate road accidents in Nagpur district

Two persons going on motorcycles were killed in separate road accidents in Maharashtra's Nagpur district on Sunday, police said.

One person was also injured in one of these accidents, they said. In the first accident, an 18-year-old man was killed and pillion rider was injured when their two-wheeler collided head-on with a car at Paradsinga in Katol police station area limits this evening, the police said.

In the second incident, a 31-year-old man died after his motorcycle skidded on Ramtek-Bhandara road, Aroli police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)