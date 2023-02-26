Tussle over buried man’s identity in Assam; exhumation sought

The Assam Police on Sunday said it has received a request for exhumation of the body of a 'dacoit', killed in an encounter in Udalguri district, by the family of his 'associate' who has gone missing following the same shootout two days ago.

The request has been forwarded to the local magistrate and if permission is granted, the exhumation will be conducted.

''Following this, on receipt of a court order, DNA profiling may be done to verify the claim regarding the identity of the deceased,'' the police said in a statement. One person, former NDFB militant Kenaram Basumtary, was killed in that encounter while two police personnel suffered bullet injuries. The body of Basumatary was identified by his mother following which it was handed over to his family members and they buried it as per rituals on Friday evening, it said.

He was wanted in several cases of armed robberies in Assam as well as neighbouring Meghalaya. An associate of Basumatary had escaped from the spot and is absconding, the police said.

Now, the family of one Dimbeshwar Muchahary from the neighbouring Baksa district came to the office of the Udalguri superintendent of police on Saturday evening and claimed that the buried body was his.

The family asserted that Basumatary had asked Muchahary to accompany him to some place and they left together a few days ago.

The police said Muchahary alias Gobla is also a criminal who had been arrested with arms earlier, and he and Basumtary are also shown as absconders in one case.

However, the police did not clarify whether the person who escaped during the encounter was Muchahary.

The shootout took place after the police, following a tip-off about an impending robbery, went to a place where Basumatary and his aide were present. After seeing the police team, Basumatary fired at them and the personnel returned the fire killing him. Muchahary's family members said they went to Udalguri SP's office after coming to know about the encounter as he did not return home and his mobile phone was switched off.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)