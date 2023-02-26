Left Menu

More than 8 lakh projects approved under PMEGP scheme, says KVIC chairmanNew Delhi, Feb 26 (PTI) More than 8 lakh projects have so far been approved u'

In a programme at Hindaun city in the Karauli district of Rajasthan, Kumar in the presence of Manoj Rajoria Member of Parliament from Karauli-Dholpur Lok Sabha constituency distributed 300 bee boxes to beekeepers.He also released a margin money subsidy of Rs 100.63 crore to 3,083 beneficiaries under the PMEGP scheme with a sanctioned loan of Rs 296.19 crore for PMEGP projects, which will create new employment opportunities for around 25,000 people.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-02-2023 21:05 IST | Created: 26-02-2023 21:05 IST
More than 8 lakh projects approved under PMEGP scheme, says KVIC chairmanNew Delhi, Feb 26 (PTI) More than 8 lakh projects have so far been approved u'

More than 8 lakh projects have so far been approved under the government's flagship PMEGP scheme, which provided employment opportunities to over 68 lakh people, Khadi and Village Industries Commission Chairman Manoj Kumar said on Sunday. He informed that a 'margin money subsidy' of over Rs 21,000 crore has been disbursed under the Prime Minister's Employment Guarantee Programme (PMEGP) so far. In a programme at Hindaun city in the Karauli district of Rajasthan, Kumar in the presence of Manoj Rajoria Member of Parliament from Karauli-Dholpur Lok Sabha constituency distributed 300 bee boxes to beekeepers.

He also released a margin money subsidy of Rs 100.63 crore to 3,083 beneficiaries under the PMEGP scheme with a sanctioned loan of Rs 296.19 crore for PMEGP projects, which will create new employment opportunities for around 25,000 people.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Bird flu situation 'worrying'; WHO working with Cambodia; Jazz Pharma ruling clears U.S. roadblock for rival narcolepsy drug and more

Health News Roundup: Bird flu situation 'worrying'; WHO working with Cambodi...

 Global
2
Revenue of Rs 5.44 crore earned after norms for serving food in open spaces, terraces relaxed

Revenue of Rs 5.44 crore earned after norms for serving food in open spaces,...

 India
3
Titan to more than double Zoya store counts, top-line by FY27

Titan to more than double Zoya store counts, top-line by FY27

 India
4
India's Enron Moment? Gautam Adani slips to No.30, group stocks lose Rs 12 lk cr in 1 month

India's Enron Moment? Gautam Adani slips to No.30, group stocks lose Rs 12 l...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Global Collaboration: How Technology Puts the World at Your Fingertips

New Era in Healthcare: How Blockchain is Revolutionizing Medical Records

Revolutionizing the Metaverse: Unpacking the Key Technologies and Trends for a Better Digital Future

The Powerful Duo: How Blockchain and AI Are Transforming Industries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023