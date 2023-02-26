Meghalaya: 6 dead as SUV collides with truck

Six people, including three women, died when their vehicle collided with a cement-laden truck in Meghalaya's Ri-Bhoi district on Sunday, police said. The incident took place around 2:30 pm at Umbang village, they said.

The "overspeeding" truck, which was headed to Guwahati, rammed into the vehicle enroute to Shillong, resulting in the death of the six people, a senior police officer said. The deceased include priests and nuns of a Catholic school in Assam's Bongaigaon, he said. The driver of the truck and his assistant suffered injuries, and are undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital, the officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)