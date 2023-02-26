State-level Lingayat literary conference held in Jalna

A state-level literary conference of the Lingayat community was held in Jalna in Maharashtra on Sunday.

Among those who took part were thinker and writer Rajabhau Shiragope from Kolhapur, writer Raju Jubare and head of Hiremath Sansthan in Balki in Karnataka Basavalinga Pattadevaru.

Speakers emphasised the need to follow the teaching of Basaveshwara, which were seeped in humanity, while being against superstition, rituals and inequality.

Pattadevaru said a ''synergistic path of Lingayat, Varkari, Mahanubhava and Sufi devotional traditions can make today's society happy'', while Shiragope asserted political religion was the outcome of the nexus between the priestly class and politicians.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)