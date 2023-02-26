Two Myanmar nationals held with heroin worth Rs 13.3 crore in Mizoram
Heroin worth Rs 13.30 crore was seized in east Mizoram's Champhai town on Sunday and two Myanmar nationals were apprehended, an official of the Assam Rifles said.
The seized heroin was concealed in 200 soap cases, she said.
The accused and the seized drugs were handed to Customs for further legal proceedings, she added.
