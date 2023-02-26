Left Menu

Six-member gang arrested for kidnapping and extortion of Tamil Nadu resident

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 26-02-2023 21:55 IST | Created: 26-02-2023 21:55 IST
Six-member gang arrested for kidnapping and extortion of Tamil Nadu resident
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala police has arrested a six-member gang including a woman for allegedly kidnapping a Tamil Nadu resident who reached the airport here from Dubai earlier this week and assaulting him before extorting belongings including over Rs 15 lakh from his bank account.

Police arrested Chirayinkeezhu residents Rajesh (24), Anzil (24), Insha Abdul Vahab (33), her brother Shefiq (25), Kilimanoor resident Shijas (24) and Thattathumala resident Ashik (27).

The accused have been remanded to judicial custody, police said on Sunday.

According to the complaint, Muhiyudeen Abdul Khader, who reached the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport from Dubai, was kidnapped in a car to a resort at Chirayinkeezhu near here.

Police said the accused assaulted him and took his gold ornaments, mobile phones and forced him to transfer Rs 15,70,000 from his bank account. After assaulting him for two days, he was left at the airport from where Khader reached the Valiyathura police station and registered a complaint.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Bird flu situation 'worrying'; WHO working with Cambodia; Jazz Pharma ruling clears U.S. roadblock for rival narcolepsy drug and more

Health News Roundup: Bird flu situation 'worrying'; WHO working with Cambodi...

 Global
2
Revenue of Rs 5.44 crore earned after norms for serving food in open spaces, terraces relaxed

Revenue of Rs 5.44 crore earned after norms for serving food in open spaces,...

 India
3
Titan to more than double Zoya store counts, top-line by FY27

Titan to more than double Zoya store counts, top-line by FY27

 India
4
India's Enron Moment? Gautam Adani slips to No.30, group stocks lose Rs 12 lk cr in 1 month

India's Enron Moment? Gautam Adani slips to No.30, group stocks lose Rs 12 l...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Global Collaboration: How Technology Puts the World at Your Fingertips

New Era in Healthcare: How Blockchain is Revolutionizing Medical Records

Revolutionizing the Metaverse: Unpacking the Key Technologies and Trends for a Better Digital Future

The Powerful Duo: How Blockchain and AI Are Transforming Industries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023