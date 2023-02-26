Left Menu

UP STF arrests online exam firm employee who was part of exam-solving gang

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 26-02-2023 21:59 IST | Created: 26-02-2023 21:59 IST
Uttar Pradesh Police's Special Task Force (STF) on Sunday said it has arrested the Varanasi city head of a company which conducted an online entrance examination for primary teachers of Kendriya Vidyalayas.

The accused, Manish Rastogi, a resident of Lank police station area in Varanasi, is part of an interstate gang which helped candidates solve question papers in exams by hacking computers, it said.

The arrest came a day after 21 other members of the gang were arrested.

The entrance examination for primary teachers of Kendriya Vidyalayas was held on Saturday.

In a statement, the STF said it received information that in the online entrance examination conducted in Varanasi and adjoining districts, the computer node allotted to some candidates was accessed through a Local Area Network (LAN) or a proxy server by a solver based in Prayagraj district.

In this connection, 21 members of the interstate solver gang were arrested on Saturday. After finding out about the arrests, Rastogi was looking to flee but was arrested, it said.

One case each has been registered in connection with the matter at Shivpur and Chitaipur police stations under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the IT Act, the STF said.

