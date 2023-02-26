6-year-old girl raped in UP; accused arrested

A six-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her neighbour in the Purenderpur area here on Sunday evening, following which he was arrested, police said.

According to them, the incident took place when the girl was playing outside her house. She has been admitted to the district hospital in a serious condition, officials said. The accused took the girl to his place on some pretext and allegedly raped her. She later told her family about the incident, following which a complaint was lodged, police said.

Additional Superintendent of Police Atish Kumar Singh said the accused has been arrested.

