4 men being take to Rajasthan from Haryana attack cops to escape, shot in legs

In an attempt to escape, four persons accused of assaulting a man in Bharatpur district attacked a team of cops while it was taking them to Rajasthan from Haryana, police said on Sunday. Police said when the team was taking them to Bharatpur, the accused hit the policemen while they were still in a vehicle.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 26-02-2023 22:16 IST | Created: 26-02-2023 22:16 IST
In an attempt to escape, four persons accused of assaulting a man in Bharatpur district attacked a team of cops while it was taking them to Rajasthan from Haryana, police said on Sunday. Police caught the accused after shooting them in the legs. All four have received bullet injuries. While two have been referred to Jaipur, the other two are undergoing treatment in a Bharatpur district hospital, they said. Police said the four were identified as Vinod Pathena (44), Chander Shekhar (22), Paramavir (21) and Bhim Singh (21). They had attacked a man Gajendra Gurjar with sticks outside a gym in Bharatpur on February 23. The victim is currently being treated. Superintendent of Police (SP) Bharatpur Shyam Singh said after receiving information about the whereabouts of the accused, a police team was sent to Gurugram in Haryana where the accused were caught last night. Police said when the team was taking them to Bharatpur, the accused hit the policemen while they were still in a vehicle. The incident took place near a village under the Udyog Nagar police station. They tried to escape, forcing police to open fire on them.

