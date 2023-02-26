Left Menu

2 held in Odisha's Balasore for trying to exhume body from graveyard

PTI | Balasore | Updated: 26-02-2023 23:42 IST | Created: 26-02-2023 23:42 IST
2 held in Odisha's Balasore for trying to exhume body from graveyard
Two persons were held in Odisha's Balasore district on Sunday for allegedly trying to exhume a human body from a graveyard on the advice of a tantrik, police said.

The accused were caught by villagers when they were digging the graveyard in Aruhabad village in Gopalpur police station area.

One of the accused reached out to a tantrik as his daughter used to remain sick. The tantrik asked him to arrange a human skull for rituals to get rid of the ''evil spirit''.

The man took the help of a friend, and after getting to know that a person was buried at the graveyard in their village about 11 days ago, they reached there on Saturday night and started digging the ground, police said.

The two men were caught by the villagers, who handed them to the police.

Sub-divisional police officer Sasanka Sekhar Beura said police have detained them.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

