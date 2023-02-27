Left Menu

Zelenskiy fires a top Ukrainian military commander, no reason given

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 27-02-2023 02:58 IST
Zelenskiy fires a top Ukrainian military commander, no reason given
File photo. Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Sunday fired a senior military commander helping lead the fight against Russian troops in the country's embattled east but gave no reason for the move.

In a one-line decree, Zelenskiy announced the dismissal of Eduard Moskalyov as commander of the joint forces of Ukraine, which are engaged in battles in the Donbas region.

Zelenskiy mentioned Moskalyov in a daily address on Friday when listing the military commanders he had spoken to. Moskalyov had been in the post since March 2022, shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine.

