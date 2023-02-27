Left Menu

Taiwan says U.S. military plane flew through Taiwan Strait

A U.S. P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol and reconnaissance military plane has flown through the Taiwan Strait, Taiwan's defence ministry said on Monday, the latest U.S. mission through the sensitive waterway separating Taiwan from China. Beijing has been incensed by U.S. military missions through the narrow strait, most frequently of warships but occasionally of aircraft, saying China "has sovereignty, sovereign rights and jurisdiction" over the waterway.

Reuters | Updated: 27-02-2023 14:14 IST | Created: 27-02-2023 14:12 IST
Taiwan says U.S. military plane flew through Taiwan Strait
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

A U.S. P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol and reconnaissance military plane has flown through the Taiwan Strait, Taiwan's defence ministry said on Monday, the latest U.S. mission through the sensitive waterway separating Taiwan from China.

Beijing has been incensed by U.S. military missions through the narrow strait, most frequently of warships but occasionally of aircraft, saying China "has sovereignty, sovereign rights and jurisdiction" over the waterway. Taiwan and the United States dispute that saying it is an international waterway. Taiwan's defence ministry, in a brief statement, said the U.S. P-8A, which is also used on anti-submarine missions, had flown in a southerly direction through the strait.

Taiwan's forces tracked the aircraft as if flew through the strait, the ministry said, noting the situation was "as normal". It did not elaborate. The Pentagon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The United States has previously said such missions show the U.S. commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. China, which claims democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory, has stepped up its military activity near the island in the past three years as it seeks to try to force Taiwan to accept Beijing's sovereignty.

Taiwan's government says only the island's people can decide their future and it will not give in to threats. Washington is Taiwan's most important international backer and seller of arms despite the absence of formal diplomatic ties.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SC raps Ministry of Defence over payment of arrears of OROP in installments

SC raps Ministry of Defence over payment of arrears of OROP in installments

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Russian Soyuz spacecraft docks at ISS to bring back stranded crew; SpaceX set to launch next International Space Station crew for NASA

Science News Roundup: Russian Soyuz spacecraft docks at ISS to bring back st...

 Global
3
UNDP requests US$113.5 million for clearing earthquake rubble in Turkey

UNDP requests US$113.5 million for clearing earthquake rubble in Turkey

 Global
4
Chhattisgarh: Woman fights wild boar to save 11-yr-old daughter, dies

Chhattisgarh: Woman fights wild boar to save 11-yr-old daughter, dies

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Towards a Circular Economy: The Key Role of Sustainable Development

The Future of Energy: How Renewable Sources Will Power Our World

How Cloud Computing is Revolutionizing the Business World

Unlocking Global Collaboration: How Technology Puts the World at Your Fingertips

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023