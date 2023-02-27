Left Menu

SA to host Search and Rescue Conference in Durban

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 27-02-2023 15:47 IST | Created: 27-02-2023 15:47 IST
SA to host Search and Rescue Conference in Durban
Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

The South African Search and Rescue Organisation in association with Department of Transport will host a high-level, three-day Search and Rescue (SAR) Conference in Durban this week.

Through the leadership of Transport Deputy Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga, the conference will take place from Monday until Wednesday.  

“The three-day round table discussion will see approximately 100 marine and aviation experts and stakeholders converge and address maritime and aeronautical search and rescue commitments made by the country, existing gaps in delivering upon these commitments and challenges faced.

“Furthermore, the conference will seek to benchmark with international bodies in better dealing with challenges posed by search and rescue services and develop feasible mechanisms to finance new aerial technologies which are also aimed at improving upon the already existing resources,” the Department of Transport said.

Deputy Minister Chikunga will be joined during the conference by National Transport Director-General, Advocate James Mlawu, Acting CEO of the South African Maritime Safety Authority (SAMSA) Ndzimeni Ramugondo, Air Traffic and Navigation Services (ATNS) CEO, Nozipho Mdawe as well as experts and key stakeholders in the search and rescue space.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
SC raps Ministry of Defence over payment of arrears of OROP in installments

SC raps Ministry of Defence over payment of arrears of OROP in installments

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Russian Soyuz spacecraft docks at ISS to bring back stranded crew; SpaceX set to launch next International Space Station crew for NASA

Science News Roundup: Russian Soyuz spacecraft docks at ISS to bring back st...

 Global
3
UNDP requests US$113.5 million for clearing earthquake rubble in Turkey

UNDP requests US$113.5 million for clearing earthquake rubble in Turkey

 Global
4
Chhattisgarh: Woman fights wild boar to save 11-yr-old daughter, dies

Chhattisgarh: Woman fights wild boar to save 11-yr-old daughter, dies

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Towards a Circular Economy: The Key Role of Sustainable Development

The Future of Energy: How Renewable Sources Will Power Our World

How Cloud Computing is Revolutionizing the Business World

Unlocking Global Collaboration: How Technology Puts the World at Your Fingertips

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023