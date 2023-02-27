Left Menu

SIU attaches four houses for providing shelter to terrorists in Kashmir

Four houses here in which terrorists had taken shelter were on Monday attached by the Special Investigation Unit SIU-II Srinagar, officials said. During the investigation, it was also found that the terrorists had been sheltered in the said residential houses, the officials said.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 27-02-2023 14:19 IST | Created: 27-02-2023 14:19 IST
Four houses here in which terrorists had taken shelter were on Monday attached by the Special Investigation Unit (SIU-II) Srinagar, officials said. Of the four houses attached by the SIU sleuths, three are located in Barthana area of Srinagar while the fourth is in Sangam-Eidgah area of the city, the officials said.

"The attachment orders were issued in exercise of power conferred under Section 25 read with 2 (g)( ii) of the UA(P) Act," the officials said.

The residential houses in Srinagar belong to Shaheena/Asif Nath, Altaf Ahmed Dar and Mudasir Ahmed Mir. The house attached at Sangam-Edigah belongs to Abdul Rehman Bhat.

"The SIU team directed the concerned that there should be no alteration or otherwise to the attached properties without the prior permission of the designated authority," they added.

The action has been taken after the investigation into a militancy-related case revealed that a module of ultras was found involved in hiding and providing logistical support to active terrorists of TRF/LeT outfit, which resulted in the arrest of the involved persons. "During the investigation, it was also found that the terrorists had been sheltered in the said residential houses," the officials said.

