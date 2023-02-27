Left Menu

Remarks against PM: SC extends interim bail of Congress leader Pawan Khera till March 3

The bench took note of the submissions and fixed Kheras plea for hearing on March 3 making it clear that the interim bail, granted to him on February 23, will remain in force till then.Khera was arrested at the Delhi airport after being deplaned from a flight to Raipur in connection with his alleged remarks against Modi, made at a press conference on February 17 at Mumbai.He was later granted bail by a Magisterial court here.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-02-2023 14:42 IST | Created: 27-02-2023 14:41 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Monday extended till March 3 the interim bail granted to Congress leader Pawan Khera in a case related to his alleged objectionable remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Assam Police had last week arrested Khera in the case. A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud took note of the submissions of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for Assam, that the state police wanted to file its reply. Additional Advocate General Garima Prasad, appearing for Uttar Pradesh, also said that she will also be filing the response in the matter. The bench took note of the submissions and fixed Khera’s plea for hearing on March 3 making it clear that the interim bail, granted to him on February 23, will remain in force till then.

Khera was arrested at the Delhi airport after being deplaned from a flight to Raipur in connection with his alleged remarks against Modi, made at a press conference on February 17 at Mumbai.

He was later granted bail by a Magisterial court here.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

