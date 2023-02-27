Traffic affected near ITO, CBI headquarters due to AAP's protest against Sisodia's arrest

Traffic was affected near the ITO intersection here on Monday as Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg was closed for vehicular movement in view of a protest by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

The Delhi Police informed the commuters about it through its official Twitter handle.

''Traffic will remain affected on DDU Marg in the carriageway from Minto Road towards ITO and vice-versa due to special traffic arrangements. Commuters are advised to avoid this stretch,'' it tweeted.

Commuters also took to Twitter complaining about traffic issues.

One of them said there was very heavy traffic on Vikas Marg.

Mohit Singh, whose office is near the Civic Centre, said, ''DDU Marg was closed around 11 am when I was going towards my office. I had to take alternative route to reach my workplace.'' Traffic was also moving slowly near the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) headquarters at the CGO complex due to barricades put up by police.

AAP workers and MLAs staged a protest near the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters in central Delhi against Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's arrest by the CBI. They were subsequently detained by police.

The central agency arrested the AAP leader on Sunday in connection with alleged corruption in the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy relating to the sale of liquor.

Anticipating a high turnout of protesters, police had heavily barricaded the area around the BJP headquarters on DDU Marg, where the offices of the AAP and the Delhi Congress are also located.

