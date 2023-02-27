Maha: Three held for motorcycle thefts in Palghar

Left Menu

The police have arrested three persons allegedly involved in a series of motorcycle thefts in Maharashtras Palghar district, an official said on Monday.At least 35 stolen motorcycles, worth Rs 19.6 lakh, were recovered from the accused, who were nabbed last week, Palghar district superintendent of police Balasaheb Patil said.The police team had intercepted the accused with two-wheelers without number plates near Castline Naka on February 20 and recovered a sickle, an iron chopper, chilli powder among other items, he said.The trio had plans to break into an industrial unit.

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 27-02-2023 15:45 IST | Created: 27-02-2023 15:38 IST
The police have arrested three persons allegedly involved in a series of motorcycle thefts in Maharashtra's Palghar district, an official said on Monday.

At least 35 stolen motorcycles, worth Rs 19.6 lakh, were recovered from the accused, who were nabbed last week, Palghar district superintendent of police Balasaheb Patil said.

The police team had intercepted the accused with two-wheelers without number plates near Castline Naka on February 20 and recovered a sickle, an iron chopper, chilli powder among other items, he said.

The trio had plans to break into an industrial unit. An offence under sections 399 (preparation for dacoity) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code was registered against them, the official said. A probe revealed that the accused were involved in motorcycle thefts in Palghar, Thane rural, Nashik rural, Mira-Bhayander, and Vasai-Virar police station limits, he added.

