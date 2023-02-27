PM Modi inaugurates 44 Smart City Projects worth over Rs 895 Cr in Shivamogga

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone and inaugurated multiple development projects worth more than Rs 3,600 crore at Shivamogga, Karnataka today. He also inaugurated the Shivamogga Airport and took a walk-through of the facilities. The Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone for two railway projects in Shivamogga which include Shivamogga – Shikaripura – Ranebennur new Railway line and Koteganguru Railway coaching depot. He also laid the foundation stone for multiple road development projects to be developed at a cumulative cost of more than Rs 215 crore. He also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of multi-village schemes worth more than Rs 950 crore under the Jal Jeevan Mission. He also inaugurated 44 Smart City Projects worth more than Rs 895 Crores in Shivamogga city.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister bowed his head to the land of national poet Kuvempu whose sense of dedication towards Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat has been kept alive even today. Referring to the newly inaugurated airport in Shivamogga, the Prime Minister said that the needs of the citizens have been fulfilled today after a long time. Remarking on the splendid beauty and construction of the airport, the Prime Minister highlighted the amalgamation of the traditions and technology of Karnataka. He remarked that it is not just an airport but a campaign where the dreams of the younger generations can take off. He also touched upon the road and rail projects along with the ‘Har Ghar Nal Se Jal’ projects whose foundation stones are being laid today and congratulated the citizens of these districts.

The Prime Minister wished Shri BS Yeddyurappa on his birthday today and recalled his contribution to public life. He said his recent speech in the Assembly is an inspiration for everyone in public life. The Prime Minister’s request to honor Shri BS Yeddyurappa by raising the flashlights of the mobiles evoked a massive response among the crowd and people expressed their love for the senior leader.

The Prime Minister said that the development of Karnataka is on the move. This path of progress, the Prime Minister said, is paved by strides in roadways, airways and iways (digital connectivity. The Prime Minister said that the double-engine government of Karnataka is powering the chariot of the progress of Karnataka. The Prime Minister also highlighted the wider spread of development in Karnataka to villages and tier 2-3 cities under the double-engine government as opposed to the big city-centric development of the earlier times. “The development of Shivamogga is the result of this thinking process”, he said.

The Prime Minister reiterated that the airport in Shivamogga is being inaugurated at a time when the enthusiasm for air travel is at an all-time high in India. He informed that only recently, Air India completed a deal to purchase the largest passenger aircraft in the world. He pointed out that before 2014 during the Congress regime, Air India was generally discussed in a negative light and its identity had always been associated with scams where it was deemed a loss-making business model. Highlighting the Air India of today, the Prime Minister said that it is recognized as the potential of the new India where it is soaring to the heights of success. He noted the expanding aviation market of India and informed that the country will require thousands of aircrafts in the near future where thousands of youthful citizens will be needed as a workforce. Even though we are importing these aircraft today, the Prime Minister emphasized that the day is not far when the citizens of India will fly in Made in India passenger aeroplanes.

The Prime Minister elaborated upon the policies of the government that have led to an unprecedented expansion of the aviation sector. He informed that, unlike the approach of previous governments, the current government pushed for airports in smaller cities. He informed that till 2014 the country had 74 airports in the first 7 decades of independence whereas in the last 9 years, 74 more airports have been added, connecting many smaller cities. The Prime Minister also mentioned the UDAN scheme for affordable air travel to realize his vision that Hawai Chappal-wearing common citizens should be able to travel in Hawai Jahaj.

“The new airport is going to open doors of development for Shivamogga, the land of nature, culture and agriculture”, the Prime Minister said. He informed that Shivamogga is a gateway to the Malenadu region which is famous for the Western Ghats and home to greenery, wildlife sanctuaries, rivers, the famous Jog Falls and Elephant Camp, Lion Safari in Simha Dham and the mountain ranges of Agumbe. Recalling the adage, the Prime Minister said that life remains incomplete for those who have not taken a dip in the Ganges and drank the water of the Tungabhadra river.

Talking about the cultural richness of Shivamogga, the Prime Minister mentioned Rashtrakavi Kuvempu and the world’s only living Sanskrit village Mattur and many centers of faith in Shivamogga. He also mentioned the freedom struggle of Issuru village.

Mentioning the agricultural uniqueness of Shivamogga, the Prime Minister said that it is among the most fertile regions of the country. He touched upon the impressive variety of the crops of the region. This agricultural wealth is getting a push by robust connectivity measures being undertaken by the double-engine government. The Prime Minister said that the new airport will help in increasing tourism and resulting economic activity and employment opportunities. The rail connectivity will ensure new markets for the farmers, he added.

The Prime Minister emphasized that Haveri and Davangere districts will also be benefitted when the Shivamogga - Shikaripura - Ranibennur new line is completed. He underlined that there will be no level crossing in this line making it a safe rail line where fast trains will be able to run smoothly. He highlighted that the capacity of Kotagangaur station, which used to be a short halt station, will get a boost after the construction of a new coaching terminal. He informed that it is now being developed with 4 railway lines, 3 platforms and a railway coaching depot. Noting that Shivamogga is an educational hub of the region, the Prime Minister said the increased connectivity will make it easier for students from nearby regions to visit Shivamogga. He also noted that it will open new doors for businesses and industries in the region. “Infrastructure with good connectivity is going to create new employment opportunities in the entire region”, the Prime Minister said.

The Prime Minister called the Jal Jeevan Mission in the region a big campaign to provide ease of living to women of Shivamogga. He informed that out of 3 lakh families in Shivamogga only 90 thousand had tap water connections before the start of the Jal Jeevan Mission. Now, the double-engine government has provided tap water connections to 1.5 lakh families and work is going on to ensure saturation. In the last 3.5 years, 40 lakh families have received tap water connections.

“The double-engine government belongs to the villages, the poor, our mothers and sisters”, the Prime Minister said. Giving examples of toilets, gas connections and tapped water supply, the Prime Minister said that the government is trying to tackle all the problems related to the mothers and sisters. He reiterated that the double-engine government strives to make piped water available in every household with all honesty.

The Prime Minister remarked, “The people of Karnataka know very well that this is the Amrit Kaal of India, the time to make a developed India.” He underlined that this is the first time in the history of India’s independence that such an opportunity has come knocking and India’s voice is being heard on the global stage. He noted that investors from all over the world want to invest in India and it benefits Karnataka and its youth here. Concluding the address, the Prime Minister assured everyone that this campaign for the development of Karnataka will pick up more pace. “We have to walk together. We have to move forward together”, the Prime Minister concluded.

Chief Minister of Karnataka, Shri Basvaraj Bommai, Former Chief Minister of Karnataka, Shri BS Yeddyurappa, Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Shri Pralhad Joshi and Ministers from Government of Karnataka were present on the occasion among others.

