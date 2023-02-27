Maha: Man held for bludgeoning friend to death in Palghar

A 20-year-old man was arrested on Monday for allegedly bludgeoning his friend to death during a quarrel in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said. The incident took place on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, when the accused and the victim were consuming alcohol, senior inspector Shailendra Nagarkar of Tulinj police station said.

The duo quarrelled over a minor issue, and the accused attacked his friend with a huge stone and killed him on the spot, he said. A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code has been registered, the official added.

