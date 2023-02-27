Mumbai cops launch manhunt to trace 'suspect' after NIA shared details: Officials

Mumbai Police has launched a search for a man after they were alerted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), officials said on Monday. The e-mail sent by the NIA was about an individual, and our probe is on, a senior police official said without elaborating. ''Though this is an old e-mail, Mumbai police are on alert, and a search operation to trace the suspect is on,'' he said.

He added the ''suspect'' hails from Madhya Pradesh, and the NIA has provided basic details about him to Mumbai Police.

