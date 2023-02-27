Left Menu

IRA splinter group claims responsibility for police shooting

PTI | London | Updated: 27-02-2023 17:26 IST | Created: 27-02-2023 17:26 IST
IRA splinter group claims responsibility for police shooting
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Police in Northern Ireland said on Monday they were looking into an unverified statement by an Irish Republican Army splinter group claiming responsibility for the shooting of a senior police officer.

A statement purportedly from the dissident group known as the New IRA appeared on a wall in Londonderry late on Sunday, claiming it was responsible for Wednesday's attack on Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell.

Two masked men shot Caldwell in front of his young son after the off-duty officer coached a children's soccer team in Omagh, about 60 miles (nearly 100 kilometres) west of Belfast.

Caldwell remained in critical condition in hospital.

Assistant Chief Constable Mark McEwan said Monday police were aware of the claim of responsibility and was "reviewing its contents as part of the overall investigation." Police said last week they were treating the attempted murder of Caldwell as terrorism-related, and that the New IRA was its primary line of enquiry.

Six men were detained for questioning.

Paramilitary groups in Northern Ireland put down their arms after the 1998 Good Friday peace accord largely ended three decades of violent conflict, known as "the Troubles,'' between Irish republican and British loyalist groups and UK security forces.

But small IRA splinter groups have continued to launch sporadic attacks on security forces.

The last fatal attack on a police officer in Northern Ireland was the April 2011 killing of Constable Ronan Kerr, who died when a booby-trap bomb exploded under his car in Omagh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Bird flu situation 'worrying'; WHO working with Cambodia; Jazz Pharma ruling clears U.S. roadblock for rival narcolepsy drug and more

Health News Roundup: Bird flu situation 'worrying'; WHO working with Cambodi...

 Global
2
SC raps Ministry of Defence over payment of arrears of OROP in installments

SC raps Ministry of Defence over payment of arrears of OROP in installments

 India
3
Titan to more than double Zoya store counts, top-line by FY27

Titan to more than double Zoya store counts, top-line by FY27

 India
4
ChatGPT revolutionary but company policies must around its use at workplace by staff: ICRIER chief

ChatGPT revolutionary but company policies must around its use at workplace ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Towards a Circular Economy: The Key Role of Sustainable Development

The Future of Energy: How Renewable Sources Will Power Our World

How Cloud Computing is Revolutionizing the Business World

Unlocking Global Collaboration: How Technology Puts the World at Your Fingertips

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023