Qatar, Egypt sign deal to eliminate double taxation on income
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 27-02-2023 17:36 IST | Created: 27-02-2023 17:28 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Qatar and Egypt signed a treaty on Monday to eliminate double taxation on income and prevent tax evasion or avoidance, the Egyptian cabinet said in a statement.
The treaty comes as Egypt's government seeks to encourage local and foreign investment to enhance the country's economic output, cabinet spokesman Nader Saad said.
