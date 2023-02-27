Left Menu

Qatar, Egypt sign deal to eliminate double taxation on income

27-02-2023
Qatar and Egypt signed a treaty on Monday to eliminate double taxation on income and prevent tax evasion or avoidance, the Egyptian cabinet said in a statement.

The treaty comes as Egypt's government seeks to encourage local and foreign investment to enhance the country's economic output, cabinet spokesman Nader Saad said.

