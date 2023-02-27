Left Menu

Excise case: Delhi court remands Sisodia in five-day CBI custody

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-02-2023 17:47 IST | Created: 27-02-2023 17:39 IST
  Country:
  • India

A special CBI court on Monday remanded Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in five-day custody of the central probe agency till March 4, a day after his arrest in the excise scam case.

Special judge M K Nagpal allowed the CBI's plea for the custodial interrogation of Sisodia.

Earlier in the day, the court had reserved its order on the plea after hearing arguments from the CBI and Sisodia's counsel.

The CBI on Sunday evening arrested Sisodia in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped liquor policy for 2021-22.

