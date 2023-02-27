World News Roundup: Children among at least 62 killed in shipwreck off Italy; Pope Francis to visit Hungary in April and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Children among at least 62 killed in shipwreck off Italy

Rescuers recovered three more bodies on Monday, a day after a wooden sailboat carrying migrants to Europe smashed onto rocks in inclement weather off southern Italy, bringing the death toll to 62, including at least 14 children. Many of the victims washed ashore close to where the vessel sank near Steccato di Cutro, a seaside resort on the eastern coast of Calabria, while some of the bodies were recovered from still-stormy seas.

Pope Francis to visit Hungary in April

Pope Francis will make an official visit to Hungary April 28-30, the Vatican said on Monday. He will spend all three days in the capital, Budapest, a programme released by the Vatican showed.

UK, EU leaders to meet on Monday to finalise N. Ireland deal

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is expected to announce a new deal on post-Brexit trade rules for Northern Ireland on Monday, gambling that the reward of better ties with the European Union is worth the discord it might cause within his own party. In power for only four months, Sunak is pursuing a high risk strategy that he can find a compromise to improve relations with Brussels - and the United States - without sufficiently angering the wing of his party most wedded to Brexit.

Nigeria's Peter Obi wins in Lagos state in presidential election

Nigerian presidential candidate Peter Obi, whose campaign attracted young people and urban voters fed up with corrupt politics, won most votes in the commercial hub of Lagos state, where Africa's biggest city is located. Nigeria's electoral commission began announcing state-by-state results in the national elections on Sunday, though it is not expected to name a victor in the race to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari for several days.

New Turkey quake kills one person, flattens more buildings

An earthquake shook southeast Turkey on Monday, killing one person, injuring 69 and causing 29 buildings to collapse, Turkish authorities said, triggering frantic work to rescue several people believed trapped in rubble. The latest aftershock, with a magnitude of 5.6 and depth of 6.15 km, hit three weeks after a massive quake that killed more than 50,000 people in Turkey and Syria.

Islamist militants have Pakistan's police in their crosshairs

Atop a police outpost in northwest Pakistan, Faizanullah Khan stands behind a stack of sandbags and peers through the sight of an anti-aircraft gun, scanning the terrain along the unofficial boundary with the country's restive former tribal areas. On this cold and rainy February morning, he was looking not for aircraft but for Islamist fighters behind attacks against his force, the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa provincial police.

Kremlin says China's Ukraine peace plan should be studied in detail

The Kremlin said on Monday that a Chinese peace plan on Ukraine that urges both sides to agree to a gradual de-escalation and warns against the use of nuclear weapons should be analysed in detail, taking the interests of all sides into account. China, which declared a "no limits" alliance with Russia shortly before Moscow sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine a year ago, called for a comprehensive ceasefire in Ukraine on Friday, touting its own peace plan.

China urges peace in Ukraine after U.S. warns against aiding Russia

China said on Monday it sought dialogue and a peaceful solution for Ukraine despite U.S. warnings that Beijing might be considering weapons supplies for its ally Russia's invasion. Air-raid sirens blared in the capital Kyiv and other cities overnight and a Russian missile killed one person in the western town of Khmelnitskyi, Mayor Oleksandr Symshyshyn said on the Telegram messaging app. The all-clear sounded after daybreak.

After Turkey's earthquake, a grave mental health toll looms

It has been three weeks since Tugce Seren Gul's aunt and grandmother were killed in Antakya when a devastating earthquake struck Turkey's southeast. And yet every night, she waits until 4.17 am in the morning, the exact time that the disaster hit, to try to go to sleep. "I keep thinking another disaster will strike at that time and just wait for it to pass," said Gul, 28, who managed to run out of her family house with her mother moments before the walls of her house collapsed during the tremors.

Ukraine jails two Russian army soldiers for shelling of residential areas

A Ukrainian court has jailed two captured soldiers accused of taking part on Russian shelling of residential areas in eastern Ukraine, the SBU security service said on Monday. The SBU said in a statement that one of the soldiers had received a 10-year sentence and the other had been jailed for nine years.