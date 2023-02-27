US Domestic News Roundup: Southern California braces for wind and rain after rare snowfall; Yellen says she will talk deficit-reduction with Republicans, not debt limit and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Southern California braces for wind and rain after rare snowfall

After a rare snowfall dusted Los Angeles on Saturday, Southern California is bracing for a series of weak storms that will bring wind and rain this week to coastal areas while Northern and Central California mountain communities could see more heavy snow. Over the past three days, the storm brought the rare sight of snowflakes in Los Angeles, more known for palm trees and sun. But it also brought heavy rain and some flooding. A motorhome fell into the Santa Clara River after an embankment collapsed, according to a video.

Yellen says she will talk deficit-reduction with Republicans, not debt limit

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Saturday she was willing to negotiate with Republicans in Congress over the Biden administration's budget proposal to be unveiled next month - but not as a condition of raising the debt ceiling. Yellen told Reuters in an interview that the Biden budget for fiscal 2024 would contain "substantial deficit reduction over the next decade.

Final witnesses to take stand in Murdaugh South Carolina murder trial

Four final defense witnesses are set to take the stand on Monday in the double murder trial of disbarred South Carolina lawyer Richard "Alex" Murdaugh before his attorneys rest their case, with jury deliberations on track to begin later in the week. After four weeks of testimony, the high-profile trial reached a crescendo on Thursday and Friday when Murdaugh, 54, took the witnesses stand in his own defense, testifying that he lied about his whereabouts on the night his wife and son were murdered but that he was not involved in their deaths.

Republican war on 'woke' policies creeps into U.S. debt-ceiling debate

U.S. House Republicans are eyeing $150 billion in spending cuts that reflect a hardline drive to target education, healthcare and housing - particularly efforts to address racial inequities that conservatives deride as "woke" - as they push forward in talks on the federal debt ceiling. House of Representatives Budget Committee Chairman Jodey Arrington said Republicans are assembling a budget along the lines of a budget proposal developed by Russell Vought, who served as Republican President Donald Trump's budget chief.

Elon Musk accuses media of racism after newspapers drop 'Dilbert' cartoon

Billionaire Elon Musk on Sunday accused the media of being racist against whites and Asians after U.S. newspapers dropped a white comic strip author who made derogatory comments about Black Americans. The Los Angeles Times, the Washington Post and USA Today were among newspapers that canceled the cartoon "Dilbert" after its creator Scott Adams said Black Americans were a hate group and posted racist comments on his YouTube channel on Wednesday.

Perry court fight keeping over 2,000 records from Trump investigators

A Republican congressman's court battle to protect his cellphone records has prevented federal investigators from reviewing over 2,200 documents in their investigation of then-President Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the result of the 2020 election, according to newly unsealed court documents. Judge Beryl Howell, chief judge for the U.S. District Court of the District of Columbia, unsealed four opinions in which she found that "powerful public interest" outweighed Republican Representative Scott Perry's asserted need for secrecy under the U.S. Constitution. The documents were released late on Friday.

Trump, other Republicans will have to pledge loyalty to 2024 presidential nominee, party chief says

The Republican Party plans to ask 2024 presidential candidates to pledge support for the eventual nominee, Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said on Sunday, espousing an idea so far not embraced by former President Donald Trump. Candidates who do not sign the pledge will not be allowed to participate in party-sponsored debates during the state-by-state presidential nominating contests, McDaniel said.

Biden does not plan to visit site of Ohio train derailment

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Friday he has no plans to visit the site of the train derailment that spilled toxic chemicals in an Ohio town earlier in February. The trail derailment in East Palestine prompted the evacuation of thousands of people and ignited health concerns.

