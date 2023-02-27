Ranchi surgeon assaulted at home, doctors call for boycott of services on March 1

A noted orthopaedic surgeon was assaulted at his residence on Monday morning, police said.

The incident happened around 6 am when doctor Anchal Kumar, who runs a private hospital in the city, was on the terrace of his house. A man, who is yet to be identified, climbed a waste pipe to reach the terrace and attacked him from behind, they said.

The doctor was admitted to a hospital and his condition was stated to be stable, Sadar police station in-charge Shyam Kishor Mahto told PTI.

Alleging that doctors in the state were being attacked frequently, seven organisations of medical professionals announced that they will observe a token boycott of services on March 1 in protest.

Jharkhand Health Service Association (JHSA) president doctor PP Sah said that they have been compelled to take such a step as seven doctors have been assaulted in the last two months but no action was taken. Indian Medical Association (IMA) Jharkhand secretary Pradip Kumar Singh said, ''The civil surgeon and deputy superintendent of Garhwa Sadar Hospital were manhandled by members of the ruling party. A doctor of Sheikh Bhikari Medical College and Hospital was abused by a senior bureaucrat, while another doctor was attacked over the death of a road accident victim.'' ''In Lohardaga, a private nursing home owner was threatened with murder. But, neither any FIR was lodged, nor any action was taken till date,'' he said.

The organisations demanded that the Medical Protection Act be implemented, and Clinical Establishment Act be amended at the earliest for greater protection of the doctors.

