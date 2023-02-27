Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-02-2023 19:07 IST | Created: 27-02-2023 19:07 IST
Important cases heard in the Supreme Court on Monday, February 27
Important cases heard in the Supreme Court on Monday, February 27:- * SC extended till March 3 the interim bail granted to Congress leader Pawan Khera in a case related to his alleged objectionable remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. * SC pulled up the Ministry of Defence over the delay in payment of arrears of One Rank-One Pension (OROP) to eligible pensioners of the armed forces and sought an explanation from the secretary concerned for issuing a communication extending the timeline for payments fixed by the court.

* SC refused to entertain pleas seeking postponement of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET)-PG 2023, which is scheduled for March 5, saying there is nothing in this world to prevent somebody who has not made it to try again * SC dismissed a PIL seeking constituting of a 'renaming commission' to restore ''original'' names of ancient, cultural and religious places ''renamed'' by invaders, saying India can't be a prisoner of the past.

* SC said it will decide ''once and for all'' the legal issue of whether the earlier apex court judgement laying down procedures for the appointment of the Director General of Police (DGP) in states will also be applicable to Delhi and other cities.

* SC said it would hear on March 21 the pleas challenging the amended law allowing extension of up to five years for the Enforcement Directorate (ED) director.

* SC said it will hear on March 14 the pleas related to a coal block allocation in Chhattisgarh to the Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (RRVUNL) and mining operations by Adani Enterprise Limited (AEL).

