Left Menu

LG Anil Baijal put final stamp on excise policy papers, he should be probed, says Delhi minister Gopal Rai

As AAP leaders and workers staged a protest in various states a day after the arrest of Manish Sisodia in the excise policy scam case, Rai alleged that the CBI action was a conspiracy to trap the Delhi deputy chief minister.It was the LG Anil Baijal who had put the final stamp on the excise policy papers.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-02-2023 19:43 IST | Created: 27-02-2023 19:43 IST
LG Anil Baijal put final stamp on excise policy papers, he should be probed, says Delhi minister Gopal Rai
  • Country:
  • India

The AAP's Delhi convener Gopal Rai Monday said that it was then Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal who had approved the now-scrapped excise policy now-scrapped excise policy for 2021-22 and he should be probed and interrogated too. As AAP leaders and workers staged a protest in various states a day after the arrest of Manish Sisodia in the excise policy scam case, Rai alleged that the CBI action was a conspiracy to trap the Delhi deputy chief minister.

''It was the LG (Anil Baijal) who had put the final stamp on the excise policy papers. So why is he not being questioned? If agencies are transparent, they should have questioned the LG too. It is clear that a conspiracy has been hatched to trap Manish Sisodia,'' Rai said. He also claimed that despite searching all locations, the CBI could find nothing against Sisodia.

''The court has remanded Manish Sisodia to five-day CBI custody but they won't be able to find anything. Had Adani not been a friend of the prime minister, he would also have been questioned by the CBI and ED,'' the Delhi minister alleged. ''If someone is trying to scare us with such raids, we are not going to stop. We will keep fighting,'' he added. A special CBI court on Monday remanded Sisodia in five-day custody of the central probe agency till March 4.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Bird flu situation 'worrying'; WHO working with Cambodia; Jazz Pharma ruling clears U.S. roadblock for rival narcolepsy drug and more

Health News Roundup: Bird flu situation 'worrying'; WHO working with Cambodi...

 Global
2
SC raps Ministry of Defence over payment of arrears of OROP in installments

SC raps Ministry of Defence over payment of arrears of OROP in installments

 India
3
Titan to more than double Zoya store counts, top-line by FY27

Titan to more than double Zoya store counts, top-line by FY27

 India
4
ChatGPT revolutionary but company policies must around its use at workplace by staff: ICRIER chief

ChatGPT revolutionary but company policies must around its use at workplace ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Towards a Circular Economy: The Key Role of Sustainable Development

The Future of Energy: How Renewable Sources Will Power Our World

How Cloud Computing is Revolutionizing the Business World

Unlocking Global Collaboration: How Technology Puts the World at Your Fingertips

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023