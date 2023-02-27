UK PM Sunak strikes deal with EU over Northern Ireland - source

Britain and the European Union have reached an agreement over post-Brexit trading arrangements in Northern Ireland, a government source said on Monday. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is expected to announce the deal on Monday after a meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. The pair are expected will hold a news conference at 1530 GMT.

The deal seeks to resolve tensions caused by the 2020 post-Brexit arrangements governing Northern Ireland, a British province, and its open border with EU member Ireland. It remains to be seen, though, whether it will go far enough to end political deadlock in Northern Ireland and satisfy critics in Britain and the province.

The new agreement is expected to ease physical checks on goods flowing from Britain to Northern Ireland and give the British province a say over the EU rules it has to implement under the complicated terms of Britain's exit from the bloc. It could also allow London to set some tax and state aid rules.

(Writing by Kate Holton, Editing by Christina Fincher, Nick Macfie and Tomasz Janowski)

