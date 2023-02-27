U.S. must push China to be honest about COVID origins -U.S. ambassador

U.S. Ambassador to China Nicholas Burns on Monday said the United States must push Beijing to be more honest about the origins of the COVID crisis.

Burns, speaking by video link at a U.S. Chamber of Commerce event, said the Chinese government was "difficult" to deal with and that Washington should maintain a bipartisan approach to relations with China.

