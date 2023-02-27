Left Menu

Gurugram: 3 more arrested in connection with cab driver murder case

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 27-02-2023 20:14 IST | Created: 27-02-2023 20:14 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Three more accused have been arrested in connection with the killing of a cab driver here, officials said on Monday. The three accused were produced in a city court which sent them to three-day police remand, they said.

Cab driver Rahul Solanki who was convicted in a 2012 double murder case was gunned down by three bike-borne armed assailants last Tuesday, police said. The three accused have been identified as Mayank alias Monu, Mohit Nagar alias Jaykal and Amit alias Kali, police said.

''During interrogation, main accused Amit alias Kali revealed that his father was murdered 10 years ago by Solanki along with his accomplices. ''To avenge his death, Amit along with his friends hatched the plan and killed the cab driver,'' said Preet Pal Singh Sangwan, ACP, Crime.

The police had earlier arrested two accused -- Deepak Raghav and Diwas. Solanki was accused in the double murder of an ambulance owner Bijender Chauhan alias Kukku and his driver Rajender, police added.

