U.S. Supreme Court to hear fight over consumer watchdog agency's funding

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday agreed to decide whether the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's funding structure established by Congress violates the U.S. Constitution in a case that President Joe Biden's administration has said threatens the agency's ability to function and risks market disruption. The justices took up the CFPB's appeal of a lower court's ruling in a lawsuit brought by trade groups representing the payday loan industry that the consumer watchdog agency's funding mechanism violated a constitutional provision giving lawmakers the power of the purse. The agency draws money each year from Federal Reserve earnings rather than budgets passed by Congress.

The justices will hear the case during the court's next term, which begins in October. The case is the latest to come before the Supreme Court seeking to rein in the authority of federal agencies. The court's 6-3 conservative majority has signaled skepticism toward expansive regulatory power in rulings in recent years including one in 2022 that limited the Environmental Protection Agency's authority to issue sweeping regulations to reduce carbon emissions from power plants.

The CFPB, which enforces consumer financial laws, was created after the 2008 financial crisis as part of a federal law known as the Dodd–Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act. A Democratic-led Congress in 2010 set up the agency to draw funding annually from the Federal Reserve, the U.S. central bank, which last fiscal year transferred around $642 million to the consumer protection agency. The payday loan industry trade groups filed a lawsuit in 2018 against the CFPB that included a constitutional challenge to the agency's funding structure.

The plaintiffs - the Community Financial Services Association of America and the Consumer Service Alliance of Texas - argued that the CFPB's "perpetual budget" was improperly exempted from congressional supervision, violating the constitutional principle of separation of powers among the U.S. government's executive, legislative and judicial branches.

