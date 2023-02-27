U.S. FCC, Singapore's IMDA to cooperate on telecom regulatory policies

The U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) on Monday said it signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Singapore's Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) to promote bilateral cooperation on telecommunications regulatory policies.

The MOU covers regulatory cooperation and information exchange in emergent areas of communications and connectivity, the FCC said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)