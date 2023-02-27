Left Menu

Man held for sodomising, killing 10-year-old boy in Gurugram

A 24-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly sodomising and killing a minor boy here, police said on Monday.The accused named Prince, a native of Bihar, had also demanded a ransom of Rs 2 lakh to mislead the 10-year-old boys family, they said.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 27-02-2023 20:33 IST | Created: 27-02-2023 20:33 IST
Man held for sodomising, killing 10-year-old boy in Gurugram
A 24-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly sodomising and killing a minor boy here, police said on Monday.

The accused named Prince, a native of Bihar, had also demanded a ransom of Rs 2 lakh to mislead the 10-year-old boy's family, they said. The body of the boy along with the knife used to kill him was recovered from a garbage dump in Manesar, police said.

The boy who studied in a government school in Basai village went to play in a park on Sunday evening but did not not return home, police said. The boy's father received a ransom call where the caller asked him to pay Rs 2 lakh to get the boy back, police said. An FIR was registered at the sector 10 A police station.

Several police teams, including crime units, swung into action and arrested the accused after zeroing ion his location by tracking his mobile phone, police said. ''Prince revealed that he went to Basai Enclave and offered the child a ride on his bike. He then sodomised the child by taking him to an isolated area. ''To ensure that the child does not tell anything, he killed him by slitting his throat with a knife. He dumped the body body in a garbage dump and covered it with a blanket. He tried mislead the police and make it look like a kidnapping case by demanding ransom from the family,'' police said. We have taken him on a one-day police remand after being produced in a city court and are questioning him, said Preet Pal Singh Sangwan, ACP, Crime.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

