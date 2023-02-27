Left Menu

Man arrested for threatening ex-girlfriend

A bank employee was arrested after his former girlfriend filed a complaint against him alleging that he was threatening to post her private pictures on social media platforms, police said on Monday.The accused was produced in a city court today and sent into judicial custody, they said.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 27-02-2023 21:06 IST | Created: 27-02-2023 21:04 IST
Man arrested for threatening ex-girlfriend
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A bank employee was arrested after his former girlfriend filed a complaint against him alleging that he was threatening to post her private pictures on social media platforms, police said on Monday.

The accused was produced in a city court today and sent into judicial custody, they said. According to the police, the accused identified as Abhinav Bhattacharya (29), a native of the circular road in Allahabad, used to work with a private bank in Gurugram for some years. Over six years ago, he befriended a woman, who worked at an MNC. They later got separated. On Sunday, the 24-year-old woman moved to the police and filed a complaint against her ex-boyfriend, alleging that he had captured her photos earlier and now he is threatening to viral those pictures on social media along with other websites.

The complainant alleged that he also threatened to kill her. An FIR was registered against the accused under section 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC and sections 66-E, 67-A of the IT act at Sector 53 police station on Sunday and police nabbed the accused Monday within hours. ''The accused was produced in a city court today and sent into judicial custody while the further probe is underway,'' said inspector Amit Kumar, SHO of sector 53 police station.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Bird flu situation 'worrying'; WHO working with Cambodia; Jazz Pharma ruling clears U.S. roadblock for rival narcolepsy drug and more

Health News Roundup: Bird flu situation 'worrying'; WHO working with Cambodi...

 Global
2
SC raps Ministry of Defence over payment of arrears of OROP in installments

SC raps Ministry of Defence over payment of arrears of OROP in installments

 India
3
Titan to more than double Zoya store counts, top-line by FY27

Titan to more than double Zoya store counts, top-line by FY27

 India
4
ChatGPT revolutionary but company policies must around its use at workplace by staff: ICRIER chief

ChatGPT revolutionary but company policies must around its use at workplace ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Towards a Circular Economy: The Key Role of Sustainable Development

The Future of Energy: How Renewable Sources Will Power Our World

How Cloud Computing is Revolutionizing the Business World

Unlocking Global Collaboration: How Technology Puts the World at Your Fingertips

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023