Man arrested for threatening ex-girlfriend

A bank employee was arrested after his former girlfriend filed a complaint against him alleging that he was threatening to post her private pictures on social media platforms, police said on Monday.

The accused was produced in a city court today and sent into judicial custody, they said. According to the police, the accused identified as Abhinav Bhattacharya (29), a native of the circular road in Allahabad, used to work with a private bank in Gurugram for some years. Over six years ago, he befriended a woman, who worked at an MNC. They later got separated. On Sunday, the 24-year-old woman moved to the police and filed a complaint against her ex-boyfriend, alleging that he had captured her photos earlier and now he is threatening to viral those pictures on social media along with other websites.

The complainant alleged that he also threatened to kill her. An FIR was registered against the accused under section 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC and sections 66-E, 67-A of the IT act at Sector 53 police station on Sunday and police nabbed the accused Monday within hours. ''The accused was produced in a city court today and sent into judicial custody while the further probe is underway,'' said inspector Amit Kumar, SHO of sector 53 police station.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)