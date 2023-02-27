Left Menu

West Delhi man bought knife to kill wife, sons from Amazon, incident could be pre-planned: Sources

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-02-2023 21:34 IST
The Delhi Police has found out that a 38-year-old man, who tried to end his life after killing his wife and two sons, bought the knife used in the crime from e-commerce portal Amazon and suspects that the incident was pre-planned, sources said on Monday.

Rajesh (38) tried to commit suicide after killing his wife and two sons, including a four-month-old infant, over financial issues in west Delhi's Mohan Garden area on Sunday, police said.

They added that after killing his wife and sons, the accused inflicted a deep injury on his wrist.

According to a senior police officer, the post-mortem examination of the bodies was conducted on Monday and the bodies were subsequently handed over to the family members of the victim woman.

The autopsy suggested that the wounds were caused by a knife, they said. ''Rajesh underwent surgeries on Monday. A preliminary investigation has revealed that he bought a set of three kitchen knives from Amazon last week. Only one knife was used to commit the crime.

''We suspect that the accused was planning this incident for a while. He wanted to kill himself too, but somehow survived. However, further interrogation of the accused will make everything clear. The time of the incident and the sequence of events will be ascertained later,'' a source said.

The accused had sent a message about his financial woes in a WhatsApp group of his school friends at 4.50 am on Sunday. His friends alerted his brother, who informed the police around 6 am.

In his WhatsApp message, Rajesh had mentioned that he had suffered a huge financial loss.

