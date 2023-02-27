Left Menu

Draw strategy to mitigate drought like situations in wake of dry climate: CS to DCs

The animal husbandry department was directed to store sufficient fodder and water for the livestock.The chief secretary also appealed to the people to avoid wastage of water and to use it judiciously.

Himachal Pradesh's chief secretary on Monday directed divisional commissioners to draw a strategy to mitigate drought-like situations in the wake of the dry climate due to insufficient snow and rains in the hill state. A statement issued here said, Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena took a detailed report of the present situation in all the districts from the concerned district commissioners during a meeting and reviewed the damages and loss caused to agriculture and horticulture departments due to scanty snow and rains throughout the State.

He asked the divisional commissioners to draw a strategy to mitigate drought-like situations in the state.

The chief secretary directed the Jal-Shakti department to collect information about the drinking water supply schemes likely to be hit due to insufficient rains.

He also stressed the preservation of traditional water bodies and upkeep as a priority. Directions were issued to the officers of the forest department to be equipped with their men and machinery to face any situation due to forest fires during the coming summer season, the statement said.

''The departments should work in close tie-up with the State Disaster Management department and should be ready to take timely appropriate action during any unforeseen calamities which may arise due to dry spell and the Deputy Commissioners should take regular meetings of the line departments,'' Saxena said. The animal husbandry department was directed to store sufficient fodder and water for the livestock.

The chief secretary also appealed to the people to avoid wastage of water and to use it judiciously.

