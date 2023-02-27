Left Menu

Man shot at by bike-borne assailants in Delhi

A 22-year-old man was shot at by unidentified assailants at a cable operators office in outer Delhis Ranhola area on Monday, police said.The victim, Hitesh, sustained two gunshot injuries and is undergoing treatment at a hospital, they said.Three motorcycle-borne men reached a cable operators office in Chanchal Park in outer Delhis Ranhola area.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-02-2023 22:06 IST | Created: 27-02-2023 22:06 IST
A 22-year-old man was shot at by unidentified assailants at a cable operator's office in outer Delhi's Ranhola area on Monday, police said.

The victim, Hitesh, sustained two gunshot injuries and is undergoing treatment at a hospital, they said.

Three motorcycle-borne men reached a cable operator's office in Chanchal Park in outer Delhi's Ranhola area. While one of them stood outside, the other two went inside and fired three shots at Hitesh. Soon after, the three assailants fled the spot, the police said.

Hitesh was rushed to the nearby Rathi Hospital for treatment, they said, adding that a case has been registered in connection with the incident.

The motive behind the attack is being ascertained and police teams have been constituted to nab the accused, they added.

According to police, 13 empty cartridges were found outside the office.

