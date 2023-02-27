Left Menu

UK says 'Stormont Brake' gives UK unequivocal veto over some EU laws

A newly-agreed 'Stormont brake' gives the British government an unequivocal veto on European Union rules to which Northern Ireland's devolved government objects, Britain said in a document setting out details of the deal on Monday.

Reuters | Updated: 27-02-2023 22:22 IST | Created: 27-02-2023 22:22 IST
A newly-agreed 'Stormont brake' gives the British government an unequivocal veto on European Union rules to which Northern Ireland's devolved government objects, Britain said in a document setting out details of the deal on Monday. "Once the UK notifies the EU that the Brake has been triggered, the rule in question is suspended automatically from coming into effect," the document published on the British government website said.

"It can then only be subsequently applied in Northern Ireland if the UK and EU both agree to that jointly in the (UK-EU) Joint Committee. "This would give the UK an unequivocal veto - enabling the rule to be permanently disapplied - within the Joint Committee."

