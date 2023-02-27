Doctor shoots himself to death in Hyderabad, probe underway

A 60-year-old orthopaedic doctor here allegedly died by suicide upon shooting himself with a licensed pistol on Monday, police said.

Mazharuddin Ali Khan told his maid at home around 6 am to wake him up at 10 am and then give breakfast. However, Ali did not respond to her calls from his room around 10 am, police added.

After waiting for an hour, his daughter and son-in-law and other family members were informed. A person entered the room through a window and found Khan lying dead on the bed with a weapon in his hand. It appears that the doctor shot himself dead, they said.

Sources said Khan is related to AIMIM president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi.

A case under Section 174 of CrPC (police to enquire and report on suicide, etc.) was registered and the motive for Ali's action would be known after investigation, they said.

A post-mortem was conducted, police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)