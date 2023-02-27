Left Menu

Drugs worth over Rs 23 crore seized in Assam

The bus was intercepted at the Bokajan area, and the person arrested was identified as Sunil Kumar, a native of Siwan district in Bihar, he said.The value of the seized drug in the international market is over Rs 15 crore.In a separate incident, heroin worth Rs 8 crore was seized in Guwahati and three persons were arrested, police said.Acting on intelligence inputs, two vehicles were intercepted in Nalapara in Basistha police station area on Sunday night and the drugs were seized, they said.About 1.056 kg of heroin was being transported in 88 soap cases on these two vehicles.

Drugs worth over Rs 23 crore were seized in Assam, police said on Monday.

Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of the state police and CRPF seized 5 kg brown sugar from a person travelling in a bus to neighbouring Nagaland, Karbi Anglong's Superintendent of Police Sanjiv Saikia said. The bus was intercepted at the Bokajan area, and the person arrested was identified as Sunil Kumar, a native of Siwan district in Bihar, he said.

The value of the seized drug in the international market is over Rs 15 crore.

In a separate incident, heroin worth Rs 8 crore was seized in Guwahati and three persons were arrested, police said.

Acting on intelligence inputs, two vehicles were intercepted in Nalapara in Basistha police station area on Sunday night and the drugs were seized, they said.

About 1.056 kg of heroin was being transported in 88 soap cases on these two vehicles. It is worth Rs 8 crore in the international market, they added.

The arrested have been identified as Abdul Rosid, Mujjamil Haque and Zamal Ali, police said.

