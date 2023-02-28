White House: No definitive conclusion in US government on COVID origin

There has not been a definitive conclusion and consensus in the U.S. government on the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic, White House national security spokesman John Kirby said on Monday.

Kirby made the remarks when asked by reporters about media reports from Sunday. The Wall Street Journal first reported on Sunday that the U.S. Energy Department had concluded the pandemic likely arose from a Chinese laboratory leak, an assessment Beijing denies.

